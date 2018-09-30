VIDEO: Nearly 400 killed in Indonesia quake & tsunami
PALU, Indonesia (AP) - Update
Aftershocks continued to rock the coastal city of Palu in Indonesia's central Sulawesi province on Saturday (September 29) following Friday's massive earthquake which triggered the tsunami.
Drone footage shared on social media showed collapsed buildings, flooding and debris on the streets.
More than 400 people were confirmed killed, many swept away as tsunami waves as they played on the beach in Palu, when the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami hit the island of Sulawesi, authorities said on Saturday.
Original Story
An Indonesian official says the earthquake and tsunami that hit central Sulawesi left many victims, as rescuers raced to the region.
The latest death toll stands at 384, with hundreds more injured.
The figure is from the hard-hit city of Palu alone, where hundreds of people are injured and thousands of homes damaged or destroyed.
The tsunami, triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, smashed into two cities and several settlements on Sulawesi island at dusk Friday.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Funeral for Eight Mile fire victims
- Man reportedly shot outside middle school
- Ivey hasn't answered questions on views
- What's Working: Eagle Scout project goes high-tech
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school
- Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash