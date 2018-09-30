VIDEO: Nearly 400 killed in Indonesia quake & tsunami Video

PALU, Indonesia (AP) - Update

Aftershocks continued to rock the coastal city of Palu in Indonesia's central Sulawesi province on Saturday (September 29) following Friday's massive earthquake which triggered the tsunami.

Drone footage shared on social media showed collapsed buildings, flooding and debris on the streets.

More than 400 people were confirmed killed, many swept away as tsunami waves as they played on the beach in Palu, when the 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami hit the island of Sulawesi, authorities said on Saturday.

Original Story

An Indonesian official says the earthquake and tsunami that hit central Sulawesi left many victims, as rescuers raced to the region.

The latest death toll stands at 384, with hundreds more injured.

The figure is from the hard-hit city of Palu alone, where hundreds of people are injured and thousands of homes damaged or destroyed.

The tsunami, triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, smashed into two cities and several settlements on Sulawesi island at dusk Friday.