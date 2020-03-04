Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Primary 2020 Elections Results
Washington-DC
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Black History Month
Top Stories
Sanders refocusing his campaign after Biden’s super Tuesday
‘American Idol’ contestant proud to be from Pensacola
Video
Act Now: What you can do to help victims of the Tennessee tornadoes
Video
Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
2020 News 5’s Color the Weather Winners!
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Kobe Bryant
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Japan 2020
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
Top Stories
Reds’ Bauer says tipping pitches for Dodgers all in fun
Top Stories
Augusta National Golf Club releases statement on coronavirus concerns regarding Masters, ANWA
Video
Bay Hill has strongest field since death of Arnold Palmer
Italian sport to take place without fans until April 3
Isles’ Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face
Special Reports
Digital Extra
Coronavirus
News 5 Investigates
Surviving Breast Cancer
Women’s Health
Haunted History
Holiday Scams
Border Report Tour
Taking a Toll
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
Be a Junior Globetrotter Sweepstakes
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
Pet of the Week
Community Calendar
5 Things You Need To Know
Fix This House
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Fraud Fighters
Gary Finch Outdoors
Biker Dad
Mark Your Calendar
Gulf Coast CW
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2020
The Mel Robbins Show
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
THE CW ANNOUNCES SPRING 2020 PREMIERE DATES
Top Stories
Mobile Baykeeper needs volunteers to collect Mardi Gras trash from local creek
Video
Top Stories
Baldwin County Career and Job fair set for March 10
PPD selling shirts and hats to benefit Special Olympics athletes
Cirque Italia to perform Thursday through Sunday in Fort Walton Beach
Remarkable Woman – Eleze “Lisa” Thomas-McMillan
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage
News
Posted:
Mar 4, 2020 / 04:39 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 4, 2020 / 04:39 PM CST
Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS
Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS
Download the WKRG News APP for Android
Latest Videos
‘American Idol’ contestant proud to be from Pensacola
Video
How much does it cost to get tested for coronavirus? You might be surprised
Video
Coronavirus scams: Better Business Bureau warns of potential scams
Video
Mobile Baykeeper needs volunteers to collect Mardi Gras trash from local creek
Video
Fairhope woman seeks jury duty exemption for breastfeeding mothers in Alabama
Video
Coast Guard to present Gold Lifesaving Medal to heroic groom
Video
More Video
More Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
Senior Bowl moving to new USA stadium
Video
Byrne dominates Lower Alabama, flounders everywhere else
MCSO: Woman in custody after man fires at deputies during warrant execution
Cello Prodigy, Sujari Britt, to perform with Mobile Symphony
Video
Arrest made in Butternut Drive arson in Mobile
President Trump blasts Jeff Sessions in tweet following Alabama primary results
Video
Crews extinguish fire in West Mobile
Video
Mark Your Calendar, 3/4/20: “Touch-A-Truck”
Video
Alabama 2020 voter turnout below 2016 primary
Video
Alabama Senate results set up tough runoff for Tuberville, Sessions
Video
More Mobile County
Byrne dominates Lower Alabama, flounders everywhere else
Fairhope woman seeks jury duty exemption for breastfeeding mothers in Alabama
Video
Baldwin County Career and Job fair set for March 10
Coast Guard to present Gold Lifesaving Medal to heroic groom
Video
UPDATE: Dog dies in Summerdale house fire
Video
Alabama 2020 voter turnout below 2016 primary
Video
Bradley Byrne votes in Daphne
Video
Byrne, Sessions in Mobile night before Super Tuesday
Video
Fairhope ‘open for business’ during movie production
Video
Leap Day baby born at Thomas Hospital
More Baldwin County
‘American Idol’ contestant proud to be from Pensacola
Video
Pensacola PD looking for man who fled on foot from stolen car
Video
Man charged with child neglect after toddler wanders down busy street
3rd case of coronavirus infection in Florida reported, travelers on edge
Video
OSCO arrests man causing disturbance on rooftop
UPDATE: Missing Child Alert canceled in Panama City Beach
Florida lawmakers address emotional support animal laws
PPD selling shirts and hats to benefit Special Olympics athletes
Cirque Italia to perform Thursday through Sunday in Fort Walton Beach
Man Found Dead in Fort Walton Beach
More Northwest Florida
Trending Stories
Watch WKRG News
Elections Results
States scramble to prepare ahead of food stamps rule change
3rd case of coronavirus infection in Florida reported, travelers on edge
Video
Senior Bowl moving to new USA stadium
Video