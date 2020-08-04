Instructor charged with repeatedly raping 8-year-old at Tennessee summer camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee summer camp instructor has been charged with multiple counts of rape after an 8-year-old camper was sexually assaulted numerous times over a two-year period, an arrest warrant alleges.

Goodlettsville police arrested Joshua Webb, 24, Monday evening on seven counts of child rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery on a child. Detectives said he was a martial arts instructor and summer camp counselor at Chris White’s Extreme Martial Arts.

According to an arrest warrant, the 8-year-old victim told a friend on July 29 that Webb, an instructor at the summer camp she attended, “had been touching her on multiple occasions for almost two years.”

The paperwork states the child was interviewed and provided detectives with specific details about at least one incident in November 2018, as well as others on July 29 and July 30 of this year. She told police Webb had “touched her” approximately 20 times.

When Webb was interviewed by detectives, Goodlettsville police said he admitted to raping the young victim while at the family’s home in November 2018, as well as approximately one week later. Officers said he further confessed to sexually assaulting the child in the back of a bus while en-route to field trips in Goodlettsville between February and August of this year.

During the interview, a warrant states Webb also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim in July, while the summer camp group was at the Rivergate Skate Center in Goodlettsville.

Goodlettsville police said Webb further confessed to sexually abusing another child. The department was investigating that incident, as well.

Webb was booked into the Metro jail Monday evening. His bond was set at $1.85 million dollars.

