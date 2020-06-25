Inmate serving time for Mobile County rape dies after contracting COVID-19

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Barton, an inmate serving a 99-year sentence for a rape that occurred in Mobile County, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Barton was terminally ill.

For more details including condolences from the prison system, see statement from Alabama Department of Corrections below.

Allen Barton, a terminally ill, 59-year-old inmate who was serving a 99-year sentence for rape out of Mobile County at Staton Correctional Facility (Staton), sadly passed away on June 23.

On June 14, inmate Barton tested positive for COVID-19 at Staton’s infirmary after exhibiting signs and symptoms of the disease. Inmate Barton, who was considered high-risk due to his advanced chronic health conditions, was transferred to a local hospital from Staton’s infirmary for additional treatment on June 18. He remained under the care of the local hospital until his death. Barton’s exact cause of death is pending the results of a full autopsy. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) extends its sympathies to the Barton family and his loved ones during this difficult time.

The entire infirmary at Staton, in which Barton was housed, remains on medical isolation. ADOC

