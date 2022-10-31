JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for what the coroner’s office called “significant natural diseases.”

Bailey was convicted of murder in 2008 out of Lawrence County.

No evidence of trauma or foul play was found in connection with Bailey’s death.