Inmate escapes Mobile Work Release Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from a work-release facility in Mobile. According to a news release from ALDOC they are looking for 34-year-old Patrick Leon Robinson.

He’s described as a black man, 5′ 7″, 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing state-issued white shirt and pants. The news release said he escaped from the Mobile County Center at about 6 AM Sunday morning.

If you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his/her recapture, please contact ADOC at the number(s) listed below.
Staton Communications (800) 831-8825

ALDOC News Release

He was serving a 22-year sentence. The news release said his offense was 3rd-degree escape but the Mobile County Jail log lists numerous arrests for Robinson on a number of charges since 2003.

