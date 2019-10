CAMDEN, Ala. (WKRG) Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Camden Work Release Center in Wilcox County.

Austin Hall, 24, was last seen wearing a white uniform.

Hall was sentenced in June 2018 to a nearly 10 year term for theft.

Anyone with information about where Hall may be is urged to contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.