DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a Decatur work center Sunday morning.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said William Pervie Walker, 49, escaped from the North Alabama Community Based Facility at 7:35 a.m. He is 5′ 9″ tall, weighs 188 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

ADOC stated he was last seen wearing his state inmate uniform – brown shirt and brown pants. He also has tattoos reading “Lashae” and “Riley” on the back of his biceps.

Anyone with information on his location should call ADOC at (800) 831-8825. Walker was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2013 for manufacturing a controlled substance in Coffee County.