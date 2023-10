BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man was killed in an assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility over the weekend.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Cedric Lavoris Watts was stabbed to death at the Donaldson prison on October 15 around 10:09 a.m. Watts’ death is being investigated as a homicide by the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Watts was serving a 20 year sentence for murder.