Injured child rescued after falling down embankment near Hoosac River in North Adams

Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – At least ten first responders were able to rescue a child who was seriously injured after falling down an embankment near the Hoosac River in North Adams late Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the North Adams Police Department, officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel were called to the embankment near the Brayton Hill Apartments shortly after 4 p.m., to find a boy with an injured ankle.

The child needed to be extracted through the densely wooded area and steep embankment. North Adams Police say although the child had serious injuries, they were not life-threatening. 

The child was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment. 

