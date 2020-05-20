Ingalls Shipbuilding to host drive-in hiring event for job seekers

PASCAGOULA, Miss., (WKRG) — A drive-in hiring event will be hosted by Ingall’s Shipbuilding on Singing River Island from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, May 22.

Event attendees can speak to current employees and apply for open positions all while staying in their car.

“We are exploring innovative hiring techniques that provide greater accessibility to the many employment opportunities we have to offer,” said Edmond Hughes, vice president of human resources and administration at Ingalls. “This event allows us to efficiently interface with interested applicants while practicing safe social distancing.”

To pre-register for this event, visit ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/wearehiring .

