Infirmary Health breaking ground on new building

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new medical building is being constructed in Daphne. Officials with Infirmary health will break ground later this morning on a new medical office building. Officials with infirmary health say it will make healthcare more accessible to people in Daphne, Malbis and Spanish Fort.

The groundbreaking is happening at 11 this morning near the intersection of US Highway 90 and Alabama 181. That’s near the Malbis freestanding emergency room Infirmary Health already runs. It’s slated to open in April 2021. According to a news release “Initially, the medical office building will house two medical clinics, Diagnostic and Medical Clinic and Infirmary Occupational Health, covering more than 14 specialties including cardiology, ophthalmology, internal medicine, and family medicine. There will be a total of 25 physicians including 15 full-time referring physicians at this location.”

