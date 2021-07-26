Infirmary Health announces visitor policy changes due to COVID case increase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to rising COVID-19 infection rates, Infirmary Health has announced a modified visitor policy for Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Infirmary Long

Term Acute Care Hospital, J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation

Hospital to take effect Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Each inpatient will be allowed two visitors at a time age 14 and older (exceptions apply).

Emergency Department patients and outpatients are permitted one visitor at a time age 14 and

older.

All visitors are required to be masked at all times and have their temperature screened upon

entrance. Visitors should maintain hand hygiene and appropriate social distancing and should

remain in the patient’s room. Hospital cafeterias, waiting areas and other common areas will be

closed to all visitors. Visitors who do not meet these guidelines will not be permitted.

For visitation hours and additional information on Infirmary Health’s visitor policy, please

visit infirmaryhealth.org/visitors.

In addition, Infirmary Health encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Community members can schedule a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appointment at the location

nearest them by visiting MyIHChart.org.