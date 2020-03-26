Infant tests positive for COVID-19 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An infant in Santa Rosa County has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 statistics dashboard says a child under the age of 1 has tested positive for coronavirus.

There’s no word on their condition.

As of 6:15 p.m. Thursday, more than 2,400 people had tested positive for coronavirus in Florida.



This post will be updated when more information becomes available.

