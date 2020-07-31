Indiana student tests positive for coronavirus on first day of school

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WXIN) — School officials in Indiana confirm a junior high student tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of school.

Administrators at Greenfield Central Junior High Schools say the student attended classes for the first part of the day.

After being made aware of the positive test, school officials say they enacted their “Positive COVID-19 Test Protocol.”

“We understand that this information will cause concern for some of you,” said Superintendent Dr. Harold Olin. “It was very evident today that nearly all of our families and students were prepared to properly follow the safety protocols we have established. We thank you for your continued cooperation with our request for daily self-screening. Adhering to these protocols is essential for maintaining a safe environment for all students and staff.”

The superintendent also said the staff was “working hard in Greenfield-Central to control the variables we can control in our schools.”

School officials say it’s difficult for administrators when students come to school without going through a self-screening process at home.

“This is a bump in the road in our reentry process we were not counting on, but we have protocols in place for positive cases,” the superintendent added.

