DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating tonight after a drowning off of Crab Island in Destin.

Deputies say boaters found the man dead near Destin’s Marler Bridge this morning.

The 46-year-old man has not been identified but OCSO reports he was visiting from Columbus, Indiana.

People who were with him say he went out for a swim around 9:40 a.m. but never returned.