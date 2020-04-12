Indiana fire department escorts the Easter bunny

MUNSTER. Ind. (CNN) — On April 12, 2020 in Munster, the Easter bunny came to visit. This year his escort into town was a bit different. The Easter bunny received an escort from the fire department.

The Easter bunny road on one of the fire trucks waving to residence as he drove by.

