Indiana fire department escorts the Easter bunny

MUNSTER. Ind. (CNN) — On April 12, 2020 in Munster, the Easter bunny came to visit. This year his escort into town was a bit different. The Easter bunny received an escort from the fire department.
The Easter bunny road on one of the fire trucks waving to residence as he drove by.
