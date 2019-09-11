Importance of teaching 9/11 history to a generation that wasn’t alive

Pa. (WTAJ) — Today is a day that many Americans are taking time to reflect on one of the darkest days in history, while many weren’t even born yet.

18 years ago, 9/11 saw a series of terroristic attacks on our country that killed nearly 3,000 people. It was the deadliest attack to ever happen on U.S. soil.

While many Americans can remember, and vividly recall where they were when the news broke, a whole generation of teens and youth weren’t even alive.

That’s why 8th-grade teacher Elizabeth Bronsom is incorporating this tragedy into life experience and lessons for those growing up.