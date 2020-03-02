Illegal immigrant facing child sex abuse charges, additional charges for being in the U.S. illegally

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies from the Etowah County Sheriff’s office arrested an illegal immigrant on multiple counts of child abuse.

Jose Bulmaro Cruz-Guillen is a fugitive from Mexico, the sheriff’s office reports.

In 2014, Cruz had an open DHR case for punching his 4-year-old stepson in the face and upper body several times, the sheriff’s office said. DHR responded to their residence in East Gadsden and found the boy to have a busted lip from the incident. Cruz was counseled on appropriate and inappropriate discipline techniques.

Five years later in January 2019, Gadsden Police Department and DHR worked together with the Barrie Center after a female juvenile told her teacher at school that her step-father, Bulmaro Cruz, had been touching her since she was 7 years old.

One month later in February 2019, Cruz was arrested by Border Patrol Agents for crossing illegally into the United States from Mexico, and again in June 2019.

Cruz was indicted by the Etowah County Grand Jury in September 2019 on a total of three counts: Sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old, first-degree rape, and first-degree sodomy.

On January 08, 2020, the United States Marshals Service (USMS), Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF), received a request for the adoption of the indictment when Cruz could not be located via local assets.

Throughout the fugitive investigation, the GCRFTF followed up on leads in Mexico, Alabama, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The GCRFTF located and apprehended Cruz in Augusta, Ga. on February 18, 2020, where he was placed in the Richmond County Jail until he was extradited to Etowah County.

He faces the outstanding state indictment charges along with new federal charges of illegally being in the United States.