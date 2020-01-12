‘I’ll get to meet my son’: Alabama man narrowly escapes falling tree branch during storm

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — An expectant father quickly went viral on Twitter Saturday after posting a video clip where he was almost hit by a large tree branch during a severe storm.

During a FaceTime interview with CBS 42’s Ariana Garza, Daniel Cambron said he had gone to his tool shed in his backyard in Homewood to set up a backup generator just before the storm rolled through. He said it was not raining at the time and he was walking back into his home with an extension cord when he heard the tree branch fall.

He didn’t realize how much of a close call it was until he went back and reviewed the video of the branch falling, which was captured on his Nest camera.

“It was a little overwhelming in the moment but I’m super excited that I’ll get to meet my son because it could have been really bad,” Cambron said. “Obviously my pregnant wife — if I had got hit by a branch — my pregnant wife would have to drive me to the hospital or something like that in the middle of this could have been catastrophic. So obviously very, very fortunate.”

His wife, Faye, is pregnant with their son and is due in six months.

“I’m kind of in time out right now,” Cambron joked. “[I] need to be inside for a little bit but she’s just thrilled that I’m OK. I mean we both are, obviously.”

LATEST POSTS