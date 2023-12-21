BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Office of State Inspector General issued a detailed report about investigations into the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners. The new information details allegations that former LSBPSE Executive Secretary Fabian Blache III illegally collected large fines from businesses, entered contracts and revoked licenses without required board oversight.

Earlier this year, the OIG also released a separate report laying out the timeline of board actions and internal decisions that led to hundreds of thousands of dollars being misspent by the agency and the LSBPSE naming an unqualified former exotic dancer to act as executive secretary and chief administrative officer of the board after Blache was fired.

The LSBPSE oversees private security worked in the state. The organization covers training, licensing and ethics. According to a previous report by the OIG, “The board and its activities are funded by the fees and fines paid by its licensed security companies and instructors and registered security officers, most of whom are Louisiana citizens.”

Blache started the job in March 2016 and was placed on administrative leave in 2021 before being fired on Sept. 21, 2021.

According to the OIG report issued recently, he illegally revoked a company’s license, leading to multiple state security contracts being rebid. Without board approval, he allegedly:

Illegally suspended the license of a firearms instructor.

Illegally issued and collected more than $100,000 in fines from two security firms that operate around the world.

Illegally tried to fine a private business not working in security.

Signed a seven-year contract with a company to make it the sole board-approved training option.

Signed a contract with a woman to do investigative work and paid her $2,500. She was unqualified for the tasks outlines and reportedly submitted no invoice for $50 per hour paid over two days.

Revoking license caused several state security contracts to be re-bid

On Aug. 14, 2018, Blache issued a cease and desist order for a private security company from Mississippi that provided security to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services after an employee’s firearms license lapsed by three days.

His information was based on a tip from a board member, Ritchie Rivers, who also employed the same guard at his business, Rivers Security.

The firm, North Atlantic Security Co., held several state contracts as of the revocation. They asked for a hearing before the board and the chance to remedy the problems. The company arranged for the guard to retrain the day after the revocation.

On Aug. 23, 2018, the state issued an invitation to bid the same day for the state security contracts affected. Rivers Security was among the bidders, though the contract went to Gulf South Security.

The LSBPSE hearing was held Sept. 6, 2018. North Atlantic and other board members reportedly were not aware that Rivers would serve as a witness until the session started. Rivers was not allowed to vote and was sequestered like other witnesses at the hearing.

Blache reportedly held that he had the authority to revoke the license with no notice or a hearing. However, the board penalties list showed that a fine of $50 to $100 is standard for letting a registered on-duty officer carry an unauthorized gun.

The board said they’d continue the matter, then went into executive session. Rivers was allowed in the session and contributed to the discussion, per the meeting transcript. Blache was reportedly asked in the session to present previous problems with North Atlantic that weren’t addressed in the open hearing where North Atlantic could participate.

The board didn’t vote at that meeting, and no further board minutes showed that they voted, but on Dec. 13, 2018, the board attorney noted that the decision was being drafted. On Jan. 2, 2019, Blache was emailed a copy of the order backing his revocation. On Jan. 22, the chair was asked to sign a document outlining a decision rendered in September.

OIG notes that there is still no record of a public vote on the matter, and the decision and order were never issued.

Firearms instructor temporarily loses license

On April 23, 2021, Blache reportedly issued a cease and desist order to licensed firearm instructor Preston Jones and informed him that his license was suspended.

Jones met with Blache on April 26, 2021, and reportedly did not receive any information regarding why his security license was pulled.

In a July 8, 2021, hearing, the board reinstated the license as no evidence was presented or recorded against Jones. Blache was not present at the hearing because he was placed on administrative leave by that time.

OIG has not obtained any record of Jones’ license being discussed by the board for revocation before Blache’s actions.

Global security firms pay six figures in fake fines

GardaWorld and Securitas Security Services are two private firms that operate globally. Both paid in excess of $100,000 in fines the board didn’t approve.

On May 23, 2019, Blache reportedly issued a letter advising GardaWorld to cease operations in Louisiana within 72 hours for at least a dozen expired guard registrations and potentially expired firearms certifications. No details were attached, and according to OIG, there’s no record of board action or that the board was presented with information on the issue.

The human resources and compliance director for Garda Cash Services USA talked to Blache the next day. A July email sent to GardaWorld workers noted that fines had been adjudicated down from more than $260,000 down to $100,000. The fine was paid between October 2019 and June 2020.

The board was never presented any alleged violations, according to the OIG, nor is there a record of the board ever discussing penalties against the company.

In February 2020, Securitas paid a $130,00 fine to the LSBPSE board. No violations or discussions of wrongdoing were ever presented to the board. According to the OIG, Blache acted on his own to impose the fine.

In April 2019, a female Securitas employee emailed Blache after reportedly being advised by a manager to lie about her experience on an application to become an LSBPSE-licensed trainer. In October 2019, after requesting information to investigate the matter, Blache issued notice to revoke the company’s license in 15 days. The next board hearing to discuss the issue was Dec. 12, 2019.

Blache reportedly met with Securitas’ legal representation, who asked that the revocation be held until the hearing. According to OIG, he told them penalties “could reach millions of dollars” if they didn’t reach an agreement. The amount was ultimately settled to $130,000 out of a $300,000 initial total.

No LSBPSE board records show a discussion of the fine or agreement, per the OIG investigation.

When a board member asked for a breakdown of the $500,000 in fines collected by LSBPSE over the past year, she was told they couldn’t provide that information without a board vote approving giving her financial information. The June 30, 2020, vote failed to pass.

Supermarket was fined but wasn’t engaged in security work

On June 19, 2021, Blache went to two New Orleans Police officers, a television news crew and state Rep. Candace Newell to issue a $20,000 fine to Janks’ Seafood and Supermarket in New Orleans.

The notice alleged that Michael Foster was hired to provide private security without a license. The fine was $5,000 per day from June 15-19, 2021.

The OIG notes that it’s not legal to hire someone to do private security without a license when the employer has been notified by LSBPSE that the security firm doesn’t have a valid license.

Foster, according to the OIG, did not run a private security firm but was employed by the store for other reasons. He’d been asked to stand outside the business with a firearm to deter armed demonstrators in front of his workplace for a few days.

The OIG notes that the rule that Blache used to levy the fine requires written notice sent by mail or courier.

The store’s legal counsel asked about the fine but received no response or follow-up on collection. The OIG highlighted that no board discussion was noted in meeting agendas to back Blache’s actions.

Training contract signed without board input

The OIG found that Blache signed a seven-year contract with a California-based company that read: “Board hereby engages Company (Protatech) to develop, manage and operate online training and examination programs for Louisiana-based Company Owners, Security Guards, Firearm Instructors, Qualified Agents and Classroom Instructors.”

The October 2017 deal promised that Protatech would be the exclusive training option approved by LSBPSE for new and renewal licensing for:

Security guards.

Firearm instructors.

Qualifying agents.

Classroom instructors.

Records, according to OIG, show that the company was paid $123,430 for online training, which was available starting in April 2020.

The board opted to cancel the contract on Sept. 29, 2021, citing that they’d never approved it.

Investigator contractor was unapproved, unqualified

Blache entered a contract in March 2020 with Victoria Gott for the following services for her to investigate violations of private security laws, rules and regulations.

The term was for March 18 and 19 of that year and paid $50 an hour. Contract language stated, “payment will be made only upon approval of the Executive Director and Chief Administrator of the board based on an invoice submitted by the Contractor itemizing all work performed listing the time and dates, hours (down to the quarter hour) and nature of work performed” and that “payment will only be made on investigative and inspection work assigned by the board.”

Blache signed a check from a board bank account on March 19, 2020. No invoices were submitted, and Gott, according to OIG, has never been a registered or licensed security agent or private investigator.

No record of the contract or discussion of the work appears in board agendas or meeting minutes, per OIG.

Click here to read the full report.

Latest News