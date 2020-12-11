ICU beds full, elective surgeries delayed in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced all intensive care units across the state are full.
He said all elective surgeries that require the patient to be hospitalized are being postponed, beginning on Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Dobbs also said 9.8 percent of COVID-19 cases in the state end with patients in the hospital.
