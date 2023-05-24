(KTLA) – The famous home of Mike, Carol, Marcia, Jan, Cindy, Greg, Peter, Bobby, Alice the housekeeper, and Tiger the dog is headed to market. Yes, the original home from the “Brady Bunch” can be yours, and it will look just like you remember it.

The home, which is located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City, was originally just used for exterior shots in the original 1970s classic television series. But in 2019, HGTV, the popular real estate and home improvement reality channel, began renovating the property to revamp the interior to be series-accurate.

The Studio City home featured in the “The Brady Bunch” is officially headed to market following renovations by HGTV. (Photo courtesy: Anthony Barcelo)

The project was chronicled in HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation,” hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka the Property Brothers, who worked on the renovations alongside the actors who portrayed the six Brady kids in the original series.

HGTV purchased the home back in 2018 to the tune of $3.5 million, beating out offers from other Hollywood heavy hitters, including singer Lance Bass. The network then invested $1.9 million into the property, including adding a full second story and increasing its size by 2,000 square feet.

“Standout features in the completed home include the iconic floating staircase, the burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen, the kids’ Jack-n-Jill bathroom and a backyard with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger’s dog house,” HGTV said in a release.

The home, which is located at 11222 Dilling St., is listed at $5.5 million. A portion of proceeds from the sale will go toward No Kid Hungry’s Turn Up! Fight Hunger initiative, which aims to feed kids across the country living with hunger. HGTV plans to provide up to 250,000 meals using proceeds from the home’s sale.

For more information on No Kid Hungry, click here.

The interior of “The Brady Bunch” home was completely renovated to be series-accurate. (Photo courtesy: Anthony Barcelo)

The home and much of its contents were officially added to the market on Wednesday. It’s listed by Danny Brown of Compass Real Estate.

HGTV says a similar project is already in the works. The network is renovating another Southern California property as part of a series that is set to air this summer, “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge,” which will see a home renovated into a real-life ‘dreamhouse’ inspired by Mattel’s Barbie line of toys.

That show will be hosted by model Ashley Graham and will release around the same time as “Barbie,” a live-action film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which premieres on July 21.