Ice-T says ‘no-masker’ father-in-law is ‘a believer now’ after 40 days in ICU battling COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Ice-T tweeted on Sunday that his father-in-law is now a “believer” after not wearing a mask and suffering a scary bout with COVID-19.

“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death..” the “Law and Order” star wrote. “Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now… #COVIDisNotAGame,” said Ice-T on Twitter.”

My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him. Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame pic.twitter.com/fPEifkJCge — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 29, 2020

The overwhelming number of responses expressed support for the rapper’s push for masks to combat the surging virus or sent well wishes to Coco Austin’s father, Steve Austin.

Some, however, denied the danger of COVID-19 while others criticized Ice-T for the post.

“If I’m willing to use a family member that I love, as an example of someone coming close to death from a virus that I assume you think is fake.. And I’m trying to warn people.. Then it must be serious to me,” Ice-T tweeted.

Coco Austin revealed her father’s condition in June, writing on Instagram:

My, tough as an ox dad, the one that never goes to the doctor, the one that doesn’t even take tylenol for pain, the one that never EVER gets sick, where talking about the original Steve Austin (cuz thats his real name) is in the ICU requiring oxygen for #covid19 .. He is having trouble breathing and feels like he is being stabbed with pins throughout his body .. For all the people that say it cant happen to your family..think again ..Sending happy thoughts to my father and all the families that are dealing with it❤ also sending prayers to 2 of my aunts who also have covid seems they all got it at the same time.

In early August, she announced that her father had returned home but was still suffering from the virus.

“He is covid free but is still dealing with damaged lungs that covid leaves behind..” Coco Austin wrote in an Instagram post. “He is bound to an oxygen machine till who knows when but is very lucky.”

