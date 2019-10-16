Ice Flyers have ‘championship mentality’ going into 2019-20 season

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Ice Flyers held its media day Wednesday ahead of its Friday night matchup against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Ice Flyers Head Coach Rod Aldoff raved about the 2019-20 team’s speed and competitiveness. He also said the team’s goaltenders are “tremendous,” and are fighting for the starting gig.

Craig Cescon, a defensiveman for the Ice Flyers, is new to the team this year but he likes what he has seen so far.

“Camp has been great,” Cescon told News 5. “Rod’s been great getting us ready for the first game of the season … the boys came in in good shape and it’s been competitive. Guys are really battling to earn their spot on the team.”

Forward Garrett Milan said players on the team all have the same mindset — to get a championship this season.

“That should be everyone’s goal coming in here is to win games first and foremost but to build that championship mentality everyday,” Milan said. “That’s what we want at the end of the season is to for sure hoist that trophy over our heads.”

The Ice Flyers’ first game will be played Friday at the Pensacola Bay Center in downtown Pensacola. The game starts at 7:35 p.m.