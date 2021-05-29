‘I was just in state of shock:’ Those who found body in Saraland speak out

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman’s body was found off of Highway 45 in Saraland near Waterall Drive Saturday evening.

Tammie Burton and her daughter-in-law Carolyn Evans were going to Willams Creek off of Highway 45 to celebrate Tammie’s birthday when they stumbled upon the unthinkable.

“Me and my daughter-in-law were going down to get into the water and noticed a person laying there,” Tammie said. “She wasn’t responding, and she wasn’t breathing, and we tried to get her to respond, and she didn’t, and so that’s when we called police.”

They say the body was of an African American woman with tattoos who had obviously been beaten.

“Her head was bashed in,” Carylon said recalling the moments she found the body. “They had a shirt or sheet wrapped around her head. I felt sad and overwhelmed, it was bad.”

Saraland police say there are no details on the cause of death at this time, and they have not released any identification.

“This kind of stuff, it’s hard to take in. You’re immediately in shock, and I felt sad because she is somebody’s loved one,” Tammie said.

Saraland Police have not yet said if they expect foul play to be involved, but are still actively investigating. We will continue to update you as we gain more information.