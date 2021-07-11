‘I just want to know he’s safe’: Family of a runaway missing teen in Saraland worried for his and his girlfriend’s safety

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Family of a runaway missing teen in Saraland worried for his and his girlfriend’s safety.

Two Saraland teens haven’t been seen since late Wednesday night when they both left their homes.

Their families are searching for 14-year-olds Damion Brazell and Adrianna Taylor.

Damian is 5’4″ weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Adrianna is 5′, 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

“I just want to know he’s safe, cause I don’t want to find my child laying in a ditch. It’s just stressful and this is just like a dream, you know? I never thought anything like this would happen.” said Damion’s mother Kimberly Jones. She and Damion’s father Michael Brazell have been leading the search for the two teens.

Cameras at the ballfields behind the Saraland Civic Center caught Damian’s last known whereabouts.

Surveillance footage shows him getting in a car late Wednesday night.

“Any lead we get, we go. Regardless of if it’s true or not. Every day, we’ve gotten a lead that’s maybe saying ‘We’ve seen them here, we’ve seen them there.’ But we haven’t had any luck in looking at cameras and actually seeing them,” Jones said.

Their families say they’ve also been seen together in Saraland, and there have been some possible sightings in the surrounding areas. Michael is worried about some of those sighting locations.

“We know he’s been seen around the Beltline motel rooms, and I know that isn’t a place for no kid ’cause they’re both babies,” Michael said.

Now, their loved ones just want the two to come home so they can know they’re safe, and they plan to continue their search until that happens.

“I am just exhausted and tired, and it’s just hard for everybody,” Jones said. Michael continuing, saying “I just wish he’d come home. I’m not mad at him or anything. I just want him to come that way I know he’s safe.”



The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 on Thursday this is an active search for the two. We’re waiting to hear more about the current status of the search. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two teens, you are asked to contact MCSO at 251-574-8040 or Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331.