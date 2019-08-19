NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Lyft driver after he inappropriately touched a female rider, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office said Juan Carlos Nunez-Sarmiento picked up a woman in New Port Richey June 4 and inappropriately touched her during the ride, after being asked several times to stop.
The victim told detectives Nunez-Sarmiento eventually pulled over and continued to touch her on various parts of her body, prompting her to flee the vehicle.
When Nunez-Sarmiento was asked why he did what he did, he reportedly told detectives, “I am just a man.”
Nunez-Sarmiento was arrested Friday, August 16 and charged with battery.
LATEST STORIES:
- Family in mourning following shooting death of 21-year-old Jacquez Hall
- ‘I am just a man’: Lyft driver explains why he inappropriately touched female rider: deputies
- Florida man makes mock back-to-school ads with bulletproof gear
- Driver ticketed after throwing dirty diaper out of car, hitting police cruiser
- Robert Bentley, ex-Alabama governor who left office amid sex scandal, opens new office