‘I am just a man’: Lyft driver explains why he inappropriately touched female rider: deputies

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Lyft driver after he inappropriately touched a female rider, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Juan Carlos Nunez-Sarmiento picked up a woman in New Port Richey June 4 and inappropriately touched her during the ride, after being asked several times to stop.

The victim told detectives Nunez-Sarmiento eventually pulled over and continued to touch her on various parts of her body, prompting her to flee the vehicle.

When Nunez-Sarmiento was asked why he did what he did, he reportedly told detectives, “I am just a man.”

Nunez-Sarmiento was arrested Friday, August 16 and charged with battery.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories