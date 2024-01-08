ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The I-10 bridge over Escambia Bay is closed to high-profile vehicles until further notice, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Commercial motor vehicles like semi-trucks and trailers, and box trucks tend to overturn from high winds on the bridge, the Santa Rosa County Public Information Office notes.

All other motorists should use extreme caution on the bridge — “if you can avoid traveling at all, that would be suggested,” a Santa Rosa PIO spokesperson said in an email.

The following alternative routes are suggested for safety: