Hwy 231 South in Tennessee closed due to suspicious vehicle

by: WKRN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Highway 231 South in Wilson County is closed due to a suspicious vehicle.

Highway 231 South is closed from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and said deputies are investigating a box truck parked at a store “playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.”

The driver was stopped and has been detained.

Residents who live near the area have been evacuated.

Travelers are asked to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

