LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Highway 231 South in Wilson County is closed due to a suspicious vehicle.
Highway 231 South is closed from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and said deputies are investigating a box truck parked at a store “playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.”
The driver was stopped and has been detained.
Residents who live near the area have been evacuated.
Travelers are asked to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘It’s so simple,’ Tennessee mother pleads the community wear masks after son dies from COVID-19
- Hwy 231 South in Tennessee closed due to suspicious vehicle
- Seasonable afternoon, warming trend early this week
- Jon Huber, Rochester wrestling legend, dies at 41
- AT&T reports significant progress on Nashville restoration efforts