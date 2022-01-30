MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — New beginnings, after a tragic loss.

A man whose wife was shot and killed while worshiping inside a Prichard church became the pastor of his own congregation Sunday.

Emotions were high, but hearts were full as Cecil Carter was installed as pastor of Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church.

Grace Carter was killed when a stray bullet shot through the door of Everlasting Life Holiness Church in Prichard on December 28th.

Grace’s best friend for over 40 years attended the event, that she initially plan to attend to support Grace Carter and her husband.

Although things have changed, Farris says not only is she now representing herself, but she is also representing her best friend.

“My look today is a representation of how Grace looked all the time as a first lady and as a church lady herself. She was a true lady,” said Farris. “We loved dressing up for church and that’s one of the things we talked about in preparation of this day.”

Sunlight Missionary Baptist church was filled with family and friends of Grace and Cecil Carter.

This induction ceremony was planned well before Grace Carter was murdered.

Farris says her best friend was excited to this day to share with her husband.

“I’m having to keep it together because I know what this day would have meant for her and still does…”

Grace Carter’s Daughter-in-law Ramona Carter said Grace had this whole ceremony planned, and they kept everything exactly how she wanted.

“She told us exactly what she wanted, how she wanted, and everything to go in place,” said Ramona Carter. “Her name is brought up in the messages… Everything were doing, were making sure that her name is going to stay alive.”

Prichard Police arrested 26-year-old Kaillyn Harris two days after the incident.

Harris is now being charged with murder.

Even though Grace Carter may no longer be here, the congregation says she still serves as First Lady of the church in their hearts.

“She would be overwhelmed,” says Ramona Carter. This is her day. It’s not even his day today, it’s her day today. She would be overwhelmed today, just joyous.”

Harris will go before a judge for a preliminary hearing on February 14th.