Hurlburt airman charged with rape, solicitation of a child in Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WKRG) — An airman stationed at Hurlburt Field was arrested and extradited to Alabama on charges of first-degree rape and child solicitation in Decatur, Ala.

On Feb. 12, the Decatur Police Department received a report that a man had been communicating online with a child in Decatur and had made arrangements to meet the child in person.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that during the month of October 2020, 25-year-old Airman First Class Keith Norris Williams, stationed at Hurlburt Field in Florida, traveled to Decatur and engaged in an unlawful sex act with the child.

On April 30, Williams was arrested in Florida and extradited back to Decatur on May 15. He was charged with first-degree rape, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and electronic solicitation of a child. He was released Sunday on a $60,000 bond.

