Huntsville woman heading to U.S. Supreme Court

Caroline Stephens Milner will soon be spending some time at the nation’s highest court. (Photo courtesy Auburn University)

WASHINGTON – A north Alabama resident will be heading to the nation’s highest court soon.

Auburn University announced Tuesday that Caroline Stephens Milner, former Miss Auburn and Huntsville resident, will begin clerking for Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas in 2023.

For Milner, her clerkship under the Supreme Court’s longest-serving associate justice will involve assisting Justice Thomas with his duties on the bench.

“I am most excited about having the opportunity to learn from Justice Thomas and to play a small role in helping him do his job. Justice Thomas’ opinions have had a profound impact in our time and will continue to influence generations to come. I am honored and grateful to have the opportunity to work for Justice Thomas.” Caroline Stephens Milner

While exact details of her clerkship weren’t provided and can vary based on the court and the specific judge, the full-time position can involve legal research, proofreading, checking citations; or administrative responsibilities such as maintaining the court’s list of upcoming cases, the legal library, or assembling documents.

Milner, who graduated from Auburn in 2015 with degrees in political science and psychology, later receiving her law degree from the University of Alabama, works as a litigation associate for Kirkland & Ellis in Washington, D.C.

Her clerkship for Justice Thomas isn’t her first – she’s also clerked for Chief Judge William H. Pryor in the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, which hears cases from Alabama, Georgia, and Florida; and most recently as a clerk for Judge Neomi Rao in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.