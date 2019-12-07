Huntsville Police identify 14-year veteran officer killed Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have identified the 14-year veteran officer killed during a STAC team pursuit Friday night.

During a news conference Saturday, police said Billy Clardy III was the officer who was shot and killed.

Friday night, HPD spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said Clardy III was part of a STAC team pulling over a vehicle on Levert Street when the occupants bailed and ran away. During the foot pursuit, Johnson said a man shot Clardy III in an area outside of his bulletproof vest.

He was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition and HPD Chief Mark McMurray said he died later Friday night.

Johnson confirmed the man had been arrested Friday night, was “well-known to the department,” but his name was not released.

Clardy III was part of a group of officers who hung ornaments on the Fallen Officers’ Tree during the Tinsel Trial lighting ceremony on Nov. 29.

Viewers told WHNT News 19 Clardy III and his family hung an ornament in honor of Clardy III’s father, Billy Clardy, Jr., during the ceremony. He’s memorialized at the Huntsville Fallen Officer Memorial.

Clardy, Jr. was killed in a car crash at U.S. 72 and Old Gurley Road in May 1978 while on the way to meet another officer. Clardy, Jr. was 26 and had been with HPD for three years.

Huntsville Police established an annual award for community policing in memory of Clardy, Jr.

Clardy, Jr. is also part of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. and the Madison County Fraternal Order of Police Fallen Officer Memorial.

Clardy III is survived by his wife, five children, two brothers, and his mother.