Huntsville Police arrest Tennessee man, say he killed veteran officer Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested a man and say he killed an officer Friday night.

LaJeromeny Brown was arrested Friday night, according to authorities.

HPD said Brown was from Tennessee.

During a news conference, police said Brown was involved in a pursuit with the STAC team.

HPD spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said STAC team members were attempting to pull a vehicle over on Lavert Street when multiple occupants bailed out of the car and ran away. While chasing Brown in a nearby wooded area, he pulled out a gun and fired at officers, hitting Billy Clardy III outside of his bulletproof vest.

Clardy was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, but died later Friday night, according to Hunstville Police Chief Mark McMurray.

Johnson said Friday Brown was “well-known to the department.”

According to Johnson, Brown faces charges of capital murder.

LATEST STORIES