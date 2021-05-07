Huntsville officer killed in line of duty, honored at state capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The state Fraternal Order of Police held its annual Fallen Officers Memorial Friday, to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

People gathered at the Alabama state capitol Friday morning for a solemn day of remembrance, to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while working to serve and protect.

Among the names called was Billy Fred Clardy, III.

Clardy was a Huntsville Police Officer and STAC agent who was shot and killed during a drug investigation on Lavert Street in December of 2019.

“Each of these brave individuals shared a common bond and dedication to communities to preserve the peace,” said Alabama Attorney General, Steve Marshall.

Attorney General Steve Marshall recognized the heightened sense of emotion at Fridays ceremony, with a record number of officers honored.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed last year’s ceremony, so those officers killed in the line of duty in 2019 were remembered along side those who died in 2020.

“Each was loved and respected not just by their family and friends by the people they protect and serve. Each left a legacy of self-sacrifice it will not be forgotten,” says Marshall.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey saying without law-enforcement there is no vigilance and urging Alabamians to back the blue, for their daily dedication and service.

“In a time when law-enforcement around the country is being physically and verbally attacked. Let us affirm today that here in Alabama we hold our men and women in blue in high regard and will always support them,” says Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

Governor Ivey says the yearly ceremony is also a time to honor the families of the fallen officers.