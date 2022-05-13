Editor’s Note: The Alabama Attorney General’s Office issued a news release on the Michael Hearing arrest at 10:53 a.m. saying he was from Huntsville. At 12:21 p.m., Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office sent out a correction saying the suspect was from Tuscaloosa.

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Tuscaloosa man has been indicted in connection with an alleged rape that occurred roughly 20 years ago.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said Michael Eugune Hearing, 54, surrendered to authorities Thursday and was booked into the Hale County Jail. Hearing was later released on a $100,000 bond.

The indictment accuses Hearing of:

First-degree rape

First-degree sodomy

Incest

The accused crimes occurred in Hale County and were just recently investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

If convicted of first-degree rape or first-degree sodomy, Hearing could face 10-99 years or life in prison and a maximum $60,000 fine on each count, Class A felonies. If convicted of incest, a Class C felony, Hearing could face 366 days-10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.