Huntington Ingalls shipyard has $302M contract; options to $724M

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Huntington Ingalls_394864

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi shipyard has a $302 million contract for amphibious and dock landing ships, with options that could more than double the total.

The Pentagon’s list of contracts signed Friday says the Huntington Ingalls Inc. shipyard in Pascagoula is expected to complete the work by May 2028. It was one of two bidders to build amphibious transport dock ships, amphibious assault ships, dock landing ships and an amphibious command ship.

The brief statement says options could bring the contract’s total value to more than $724 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories