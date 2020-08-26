‘Hunting’ Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm prepares to slam into Louisiana, Texas

(WIAT) — As Hurricane Laura approaches landfall along states in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center has called the storm “unsurvivable.”
The hurricane has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm overnight. It is expected to hit parts of Louisiana and Texas Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
CBS 42 has exclusive access to cameras along the storm’s path, thanks to hurricane hunter Mark Sudduth via HurricaneTrack.com.
These views from across the Gulf Coast are part of Nexstar’s Hurricane Laura coverage and the storms coming out of the Tropics this hurricane season.
LATEST POSTS
- Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, Councilman Lorenzo Martin heading to runoff for Mayor
- Louisiana governor: Leave Laura’s path or meet ‘unsurvivable’ surge
- City of Fairhope: Suspect arrested for burglarizing numerous vehicles
- Coastal Texas residents fearful for loved ones as Laura approaches with ‘unsurvivable storm surge’
- Rain chances will remain elevated through thanks to a plume of moisture leftover from Laura