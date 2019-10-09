Hunter charged with shooting teen he mistook as deer

by: Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man is accused of fatally shooting a teenager he mistook for a deer while they were hunting illegally.

The Brunswick News reports 32-year-old Hector Romero-Hernandez and 17-year-old Bobby Lee Lane were hunting out of season last month when Romero-Hernandez said he thought he’d seen a deer in the woods. He told Glynn County Police he heard rustling and shot at a branch that he thought was a deer’s horns. Lane was hit in a nearby tree stand.

Natural Resources Law Enforcement Capt. Chris Hodge says the investigation is ongoing. Romero-Hernandez was charged with misuse of a firearm resulting in serious bodily harm as well as hunting with an unlawful weapon and two license violations.

