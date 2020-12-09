Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 07: President-elect Joe Biden embraces his son Hunter Biden after addressing the nation from the Chase Center November 07, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden, said in a statement on Wednesday that his ‘tax affairs’ are under investigation.

According to the statement obtained by NewsNation, the investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Delaware.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in a statement.

The Justice Department’s investigation scrutinizing Hunter Biden’s taxes has been examining some of his Chinese business dealings, among other financial transactions, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The investigation was launched in 2018, a year before his father, Joe Biden, announced his candidacy for the presidency, but it isn’t clear which entities might be tied up in the probe. Hunter Biden has a history of international affairs and business dealings in a number of countries.

Federal investigators served a round of subpoenas on Tuesday, including for Hunter Biden, according to another person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe. The tax investigation centers on his business dealings, the person said.

Investigators did not reach out in the weeks prior to the election because of a Justice Department policy surrounding elections that prohibits overt investigative acts, one of the people said.

The Biden-Harris presidential transition team also released a statement in response to the investigation:

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.