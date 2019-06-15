Hundreds say good-bye to Monroe County Deputy

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a day of mourning in Monroeville. Hundreds of people came to pay their respects to Monroe County Deputy Julius “Jay” Dailey. Hours before the church filled with people and music, police vehicles filled the main highways into Monroeville. Dozens of people came to show their respect to the beloved deputy.

“It’s hard, we’re losing a lot of officers that are just out here trying to do their jobs and it’s just hard,” said Kitty Pugh who said her son’s in law enforcement. Dailey’s casket and dozens of cop cars made the trek to Monroeville. By 1 p.m., the United Methodist Church was packed to the rafters with people who wanted to say good-bye.

“God Bless you Jay and may you rest in peace, I stand before you today to honor a true American hero,” said Sheriff Tom Boatwright. People talked about the deputy’s joy, bright spirit and what it might be like to see him again in heaven.

“Let me give you my address, It’s Julius “Jay” Dailey, 29 heavenly circle, God’s time, heaven, rest on my brother,” said Deputy and County Commissioner Corey Morrow. Between the sadness and the songs, speakers at the pulpit repeatedly talked about the need to keep faith in God and continue to be thankful despite losing this young deputy just days before his 30th birthday.

“In the midst of the pain, thank ya, in the midst of the heartache, thank ya, in the midst of not understanding, thank ya,” prayed Reverend Matthew Davis enthusiastically. It’s an enduring message to make sure the man they called Jay Jay isn’t soon forgotten.