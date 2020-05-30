Hundreds protest outside Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- As protests pop up across the nation following the death of George Floyd, dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Tampa Police Department Saturday morning.

“They need to understand as Chief of Police and as a human being, what happened in Minneapolis to George Floyd is unacceptable and it would not be tolerated here in Tampa and it’s not how we operate,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

Pain and outrage continue to spread throughout the country, in response to the death of George Floyd.

“I’m tired, its getting worse not better and I feel like we are all at a point where this happens, people speak out for a little, it dies down, and here we are again in a full circle,” said protester Akiya Mason.

Floyd, a black man died on Monday while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

An 8-minute video of the incident shows a white police officer with his knee on 46-year-old Floyd’s neck as he pleads, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.” Minutes later, Floyd goes silent. He was later pronounced dead.

Since Floyd’s death, the police officer seen in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, not only has been fired but as of Friday afternoon, Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The fallout from Floyd’s death has stirred the country, especially in the epicenter of where the fatal incident took place: Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Protests turned into riots throughout the week, leaving in its wake, looted stores, and burned-out buildings.

The outcry for justice for Floyd, has now made been embraced throughout the nation, with protest held in Phoenix, Denver, Louisville, Memphis and Columbus.

Now, protests are scheduled in the Tampa Bay area.