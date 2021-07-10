Hundreds of children participate in 63rd annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re just days away from the start of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) – almost 4,000 anglers expected to compete in the big show next weekend, but Saturday was all about the little guys and gals.

Hundreds of kids ages 15 and younger took part in the 63rd Annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament. The competition includes 30 different categories with the top three in each category earning prizes. Every young angler received a hot dog, ice cream and snacks.

Harris Oppenheimer, a young angler competing Saturday, brought in a big fish that he said was a pretty tough battle.

“Well at first it was really hard and so dad kind of had to let me rest my arms and hold it and then I reeled it in. We took multiple breaks because it would never get tired and then I tried and I reeled it in all the way, then we got it,” Oppenheimer said.

The ADSFR is set to begin Friday, July 16.