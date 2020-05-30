Hundreds hold vigil in Pensacola for George Floyd, Tymar Crawford and others

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people came together at Graffiti Bridge Friday evening to honor the lives of George Floyd, Tymar Crawford and others who have been killed by police officers.

“Until we are all outraged, nothing is going to change,” Shannon Boone said. “We all have to be outraged..every last one of us. Doesn’t matter what shade our color is.”

Boone joined people from all walks of life Friday calling for justice but also to honor the life of George Floyd who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck Monday.

“We’re out here tonight so that George can see us from heaven and he can know that we are all here for him,” Boone said.

Ed Sims came to the vigil and was glad to see the diversity of the crowd here.

“It’s all about unity, community… I think it’s a beautiful thing to see so many people of different nationalities and races come together right now,” Sims said.

The vigil was also for Tymar Crawford who was killed by former Pensacola Police Officer Daniel Siemen last year.

Artist Brandon Vessels, who painted Floyd’s face on Graffiti Bridge, was back Friday to put Tymar on the other side.

“I talked to his family and it was just an outpouring of love yesterday, and I decided to come back out and paint this man’s face because he needs to be memorialized also,” Vessels said.

A rally is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. at C and Brainerd Street which is where Crawford was killed.

