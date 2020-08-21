Hundreds gather to see the president’s motorcade

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hundreds of people lined Moosic Road Thursday afternoon hoping to get a glimpse of the President’s motorcade.

People started arriving as early as 9 a.m for what they say was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Surrounding businesses also got to experience what owners called a special and historic moment for the community.

“This is a big day for the community, for the state and the USA anytime you got a sitting president in town. Never happened before to my knowledge, not going to happen in my lifetime again,” Jerry Coffee, owner of Coffee Auto Center told Eyewitness News.

State and local enforcement was also on scene to keep the street clear. At one point, officials stepped in to quickly break up a fight but aside from that incident, it was a peaceful scene.

Some supporters of Joe Biden came out to see the historic moment.

“He is still the president of the United States we’re here because he’s the president we want to see the motorcade and stuff like that,” Joe Vadalla, a Biden supporter said.

As the motorcade passed, people cleared out to watch President Trump’s remarks.