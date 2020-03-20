Human remains found in Florida tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch

11-year-old Gannon Stauch has been missing since January 27.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Human remains found in the Florida panhandle earlier this week have been tentatively identified as those of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday, Florida law enforcement responded to a report of a deceased boy in Pace, Florida. An autopsy tentatively identified the boy as Gannon.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now asking anyone who saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida, between February 3 and 5 to contact them. The sheriff’s office tip line is 719-520-6666.

Stauch, Gannon’s stepmother, is facing first-degree murder and other charges in connection with his disappearance. She was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Stauch reported Gannon missing on January 27.

This story will be updated.