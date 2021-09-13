Hubbard apologizes, seeks early release from prison

FILE – In this Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 file photo, Mike Hubbard, former Alabama Speaker of the House, and his wife, Susan, arrive for a post trial hearing at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika, Ala.. Mike Hubbard reported Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 to a county detention center to begin the sentence after an unsuccessful effort to overturn his conviction. (Albert Cesare/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP, Pool)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard apologized for his ethics conviction that he said hurt the state and his family as his attorney filed a request for early release after serving one year of a 28-month sentence.

In a Friday court filing, Hubbard’s attorney argued his sentence of over two years behind bars is out of line with punishments handed down to other officials. In a letter to the judge, Hubbard apologized to the state for his conviction. A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain.