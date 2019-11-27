How you can win “The Little Drummer Boy Challenge”

by: CNN

(CNN) — As you get ready for Thanksgiving, some are getting ready to play a game.

And the only way to win is by not hearing a specific Christmas song.

“The Little Drummer Boy Challenge” runs from 12:01 a.m. on Black Friday until midnight on December 23rd.

You simply have to make it until midnight of the 23rd without hearing the classic Christmas carol.

That includes any parody, any interpretation, and even a slight piece of the song.

If you recognize the song, that means you are out.

But, you can’t play the song on purpose.

