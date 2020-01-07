How you can help with Australia’s deadly bushfires

HOW YOU CAN HELP: There are many organizations that need donations with the effort to top the deadly bushfires in Australia. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/how-to-help-the-victims-of-australias-wildfires has put together an extensive list of where you can donate and what it will support.

(CBS) — Chris Hemsworth has announced he will donate one million dollars to fire relief efforts in Australia, in a video message posted on Instagram Tuesday (7 JAN. 2020) in which he also calls for others to donate whatever they can.

“The bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn. There’s warmer weather on its way. We’re really still in the thick of it here, plenty of challenging times ahead, still to come, so what we need is your support and your donations,” he says.

“I’m going to put forward a million dollars and was hoping that all of you could contribute in any way, shape or form. Every dollar counts. That money goes directly to the firefighters. The people on the frontlines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s sent all their well wishes and donations already. It’s greatly appreciated here in Australia. But dig deep. Lots of love. And we’ll keep pushing forward. Cheers.”

The star joins a growing list of celebrities who have announced donations.

Margot Robbie posted an emotional video message on her Instagram page Sunday (5 JAN. 2020) showing childhood photos of herself enjoying the great outdoors in her home country.

“I didn’t want to show you more pictures of the devastation, I wanted you to see how beautiful our country is because it is so beautiful and it’s really, really hurting right now. And it really, really needs you to please, please donate anything you can,” she said.

“I’ll put links in my bio on my Instagram story. I went on so many different websites to donate, they took me less than a minute to donate each. And I’m terrible with technology. And it was really, really easy to whatever you would have spent on your next cup of coffee, even a dollar would help. It’s so needed right now. Please, please. If you haven’t already donated, please do. And let’s give future generations the kind of childhood I was so lucky to have.”

Kylie Minogue posted Monday (6 JAN. 2020) that she and her family have donated $500,000 dollars, “towards the immediate firefighting efforts and the ongoing support which will be required,” along with a list of social media handles associated with support services.

Nicole Kidman posted on Instagram Sunday that she and her family are also donating $500,000 dollars, “to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” with a list of fire services.

Russell Crowe, who won the Golden Globe for best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV for his role as former Fox News CEO and chairman Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice,” missed the ceremony to stay with his family in Australia.

The actor’s New South Wales home was one of many hit by the fires in November. The star donated to the fire service that month.

Actor Hugh Jackman also posted on Instagram to highlight some of the organizations “who are working tirelessly to fight the bushfires … to save lives, wildlife and property.”

American pop singer Pink tweeted Saturday that she is donating $500,000.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” Pink tweeted Saturday to her 32.2 million Twitter followers. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season. So far, the blazes have killed 25 people, destroyed 2,000 homes and scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland.